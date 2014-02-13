VEVEY, Switzerland Feb 13 Nestle will
disclose details of a planned share buyback when the sale of an
8 percent share in L'Oreal closes, its chief financial
officer told investors on Thursday.
Nestle said on Tuesday it was reducing its stake in L'Oreal
to 23 percent, adding it wanted to use part of the
proceeds for a share buyback. It didn't communicate details
then, nor at its full-year results conference on Thursday.
"We'll give details when the transaction closes," Wan Ling
Martello said. Nestle said it expects the deal to close before
the end of June.
She also said Nestle had no wish to return to a triple A
credit rating.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)