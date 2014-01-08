PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 8 Nestle SA is set to enter a biotechnology partnership with Cellular Dynamics International (CDI) to study the relation between diet and disease, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The maker of Kit Kat chocolate bars and Maggi soups will take brain and liver cells from CDI to study the effect of nutrients found in foods, the Journal cited Emmanuel Baetge, director of the Nestle Institute of Health Sciences, as saying in an interview. ()
Madison, Wisconsin-based CDI develops and manufactures human cells in industrial quantities to precise specifications for customers to research cellular therapeutics, among other uses.
Both companies are expected to announce the deal this week without disclosing the financial terms, the newspaper added.
Nestle and CDI could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.
TOKYO, March 13 Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp, the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.