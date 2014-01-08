ZURICH Jan 8 Nestle has signed a long-term supply deal with Cellular Dynamics International (CDI) for brain and liver cells as the Swiss food group steps up its research into the link between diet and disease.

Madison, Wisconsin-based CDI did not disclose financial terms of the deal, in a short statement published on Wednesday.

CDI develops and manufactures customised human cells in industrial quantities for, among other uses, research into cellular therapeutics.