ZURICH, June 23 Swiss food group Nestle on Tuesday named Frenchman Francois-Xavier Roger as its new chief financial officer and executive vice president as of July 1.

Roger, now CFO of Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical, replaces Wan Ling Martello, who became its head of Asia, Oceania and Africa in May. (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Katharina Bart)