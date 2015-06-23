* Roger to take Nestle role from next month

* Has been CFO of Takeda Pharmaceutical (Adds quotes and background)

ZURICH, June 23 Swiss food group Nestle on Tuesday named Frenchman Francois-Xavier Roger as its new chief financial officer and executive vice president as of July 1.

Roger, currently CFO of Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical , replaces Wan Ling Martello, who became Nestle's head of Asia, Oceania and Africa in May.

Roger, 53, studied accounting at Audencia Business School and has an MBA from Ohio State University, Nestle said, citing his expertise in finance and control and experience in the pharmaceutical, food and nutrition industry with Roussel, Aventis, Danone and Takeda.

"His extensive insight, knowledge and experience in different geographies and industries, in particular in food, nutrition and pharma, will allow him to quickly contribute to driving the performance of the Nestle Group...," Chief Executive Paul Bulcke said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Katharina Bart and Mark Potter)