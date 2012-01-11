BEIJING Jan 11 The world's biggest food
group Nestle will invest 2.5 billion yuan ($396
million) in a milk supply centre in northeast China, state media
said on Wednesday, months after farmers complained the company
was buying milk at below-market prices.
Nestle and the government of Shuangcheng city in
Heilongjiang province signed a deal on Wednesday under which
Nestle will build China's biggest fresh milk supply operation
within five years, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The deal will include a training centre for the management
of dairy farms. Shuangcheng has more than 20,000 milk farmers
who produce 1,200 tonnes of milk every day, the report said.
In October, Xinhua reported that some farmers in the city
said they had been underpaid for their milk, citing a 2002 pact
that requires all milk in Shuangcheng to be delivered to Nestle.
Nestle told Reuters at the time that it does not tolerate
such practices.
China's rapidly growing but fragmented dairy industry is
attempting to win back consumers' confidence after a series of
scandals involving milk tainted with toxic substances.
In 2008, at least six children died and nearly 300,000
became ill from powdered milk laced with melamine, an industrial
chemical added to low quality or diluted milk to fool inspectors
by giving misleadingly high readings for protein levels.
China plans to nearly double milk production to 64 million
tonnes by 2020, as part of a long-term plan by the ministry of
agriculture to improve nutrition. Its 7 million cows now produce
about 38 million tonnes.
