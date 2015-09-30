ZURICH, Sept 30 Nestle has agreed
deals to expand sales of its Cailler premium chocolate brand
worldwide, the company said on Wednesday, marking the food
group's entry into the global super-premium chocolate segment.
Speculation has circulated for some time that Nestle, known
for its mass-market chocolates like Kit Kat and Butterfinger,
might seek to buy its way into a bigger role in the fast-growing
premium sector, particularly in the United States.
Nestle will sell Cailler chocolates, up to now mainly sold
locally in Switzerland, through online retailer Amazon
in the United States, Britain, Germany and China, and through
travel retail outlets at airports in Geneva, Zurich, Dubai and
Singapore, the Swiss company said.
Sandra Martinez, head of Nestle's global confectionery
business, said the company believes the brand, which dates back
to 1819 and was founded in Nestle's hometown Vevey, has
significant global potential.
"It has all the characteristics of a super-premium product,
a high quality product with a unique brand story and image," she
said.
(Editing by David Holmes)