UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
VEVEY, Switzerland Oct 16 * Nestle chief financial officer says China as a market is growing, problems in specific categories. * Nestle Europe head says expects to continue to see slow improvement in Europe.
For related news, click on (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Joshua Franklin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources