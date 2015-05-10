ZURICH May 10 Excess pressure in a water boiler caused an explosion at a Nestle ice-cream factory at Rorschach in northeast Switzerland late on Saturday, the company said.

No one was injured and no fire broke out, a spokeswoman said, adding that there was no sign of foul play.

The factory should be back online from Wednesday, though reserves of stock mean there will be no delays to orders.

Around 400 people work at the factory.

