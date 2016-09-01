UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Sept 1 Nestle on Thursday announced a deal to buy Phagenesis, a British medical device company working on a new treatment for dysphagia, a condition where patients are unable to swallow safely.
Nestle Health Science will make an upfront payment, followed by milestone-based funding, while Phagenesis completes evaluation of its Phagenyx device that uses electrical stimulation to help sufferers regain control of swallowing.
The acquisition will be based upon successful completion of European and US development programs anticipated by 2019, Nestle said. Financial terms were not disclosed. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources