LONDON May 31 Nestle, the world's
biggest food company, is stepping up its push into medicine with
a global deal worth up to 100 million euros ($111 million) to
develop and market an experimental milk allergy test for
infants.
The Swiss group will pay DBV Technologies 10
million euros upfront for rights to its skin patch test for
cow's milk protein allergy, with the balance depending on
successful development, the two companies said on Tuesday.
The deal with the Franco-American company underscores
Nestle's ambitions for its Health Science division, which it
believes could eventually generate more than 10 billion Swiss
francs ($10 billion) in annual sales.
Nestle has signed a series of similar deals with other small
companies in its bid to create a new kind business that is
midway between food and pharmaceuticals. The goal is to find new
ways to treat, diagnose and prevent a range of diseases, from
gastrointestinal problems to Alzheimer's.
An allergy to cow's milk is common in babies and young
children and Nestle sees a significant market for an simple
diagnostic tool.
Under the terms of the agreement DBV will be eligible to
receive up to 90 million euros in development, regulatory and
commercial milestones - on top of the upfront payment - and will
also collect royalties on eventual product sales.
The new test will need to go through extensive clinical
trials before it is cleared for sale and DBV expects it to be
submitted for approval to regulators worldwide by 2021.
Nestle Health Science, which employs around 3,000 people, is
an expanding part of the Swiss group's operations.
Given ageing populations around the world and spiralling
cases of lifestyle diseases, Nestle sees big opportunities in
health - but the initiative also poses new challenges, since it
takes Nestle into the highly regulated medical field.
Strategically the shift towards health offers Nestle a hedge
against slowing growth in packaged foods and may also offset
crackdowns on unhealthy foods blamed for obesity and other
lifestyle problems.
For DBV the deal is a vindication of its Viaskin patch
technology. The company also has another test for peanut allergy
in clinical trials, as well as an earlier-stage programme for
egg allergy.
($1 = 0.8994 euros)
($1 = 0.9938 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)