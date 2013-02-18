BRIEF-Tigenix provides update on Cx601 marketing authorization application procedure in Europe
* Tigenix provides update on Cx601 marketing authorization application procedure in Europe
LONDON Feb 18 Nestle, the world's biggest food company, removed beef pasta meals from shelves in Italy and Spain on Monday after tests revealed traces of horse DNA above 1 percent, the Financial Times online reported, citing a company statement.
Swiss-based Nestle, which just last week said products under its labels were not affected by the escalating horsemeat scandal, said it had informed the authorities, the FT reported.
Nestle was not immediately available for comment.
The discovery of horsemeat in products labelled as beef began in Ireland last month and has rapidly spread across Europe, resulting in several product withdrawals and government investigations into the long and complex food-processing chains that criss-cross the continent.
Nestle withdrew two chilled pasta products, Buitoni Beef Ravioli and Beef Tortellini, in Italy and Spain, the FT said. Lasagnes à la Bolognaise Gourmandes, a frozen product for catering businesses produced in France, will also be withdrawn.
* Tigenix provides update on Cx601 marketing authorization application procedure in Europe
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
March 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.