By Tessa Walsh and Alasdair Reilly

LONDON, Sept 21 Nestle is seeking a 4 billion euro ($5.5 billion) one-year loan at 10 basis points (b.p.) over Euribor -- the lowest margin seen in Europe this year and one that would cut the Swiss food group's borrowing costs, banking sources said on Wednesday.

AA/Aa1 rated Nestle is one of a handful of names globally that could push for such low pricing in volatile markets.

The company is seen as such an important client that banks would be willing to support it despite such a low return -- highly-rated firms with enough ancillary business to offset low rates will be supported by relationship banks.

"It (the loan) is the key that unlocks the CFO's office," one of the bankers said.

"At this level, there is a real separation between a blue riband borrower, such as Nestle, and other blue-chip borrowers," one senior banker said.

The deal would appear to be at odds with loan market sentiment as banks call for higher loan interest margins amid a deepening sovereign debt crisis in Europe that is increasing their funding costs.

"It is not a great advertisement for the loan market and loan product but it neatly encompasses what loans are to some borrowers -- a service provided in lieu of other services," a banker said.

Nestle declined to comment.

The proposed financing has already received positive momentum from relationship banks, another banker said.

Unlike many other companies, Nestle does not need a medium-term revolving credit to backstop its money market activities and ensure its rating and a discount on its bond issues.

It can afford to do an aggressive short-term financing as it will retain access to the euro and U.S. commercial paper markets with a high credit rating.

The one-year maturity will make it easier for banks to lend to the deal. A one-year maturity attracts no regulatory or actual capital under some banks' models.

The new Nestle loan refinances a 2 billion euro, seven-year credit facility agreed in 2005 and supplements a five-year, 5 billion euro facility agreed last year, serving as a backstop to Nestle's global commercial paper programme.

Cash-rich Nestle is fully funded and the deal is intended to act as a swingline to short-term money market activities which fund the company's balance sheet, bankers said.

As Nestle's loan is expected to remain undrawn, banks will be paid a commitment fee of only 1 b.p. Participating lenders will also be paid a front-end fee of 0.5 b.p., the sources said.

The new loan pays a margin of 40 b.p. if fully drawn, one of the sources said, with pricing broadly similar to the financing it replaces.

Last year's deal paid a margin of 12.5 b.p. over Euribor, which would have increased to 42.5 b.p. if the financing was fully drawn. It carried a commitment fee of 3.75 b.p. on undrawn funds.

Citi coordinated last year's deal, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Bank, JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, Societe Generale, UBS and UniCredit Bank participated as bookrunners. ($1 = 0.729 euro) (Editing by David Holmes and Dan Lalor)