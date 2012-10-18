* 9-month organic growth 6.1 pct vs 6.3 pct in Reuters poll
* 9-month sales 67.6 bln Sfr vs 67.1 bln Sfr in poll
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, Oct 18 Sales growth at foods giant
Nestle eased to 6.1 percent in the first nine months
of the year, just missing forecasts as consumers in Europe and
North America continued to watch their spending and demand in
emerging markets also slowed.
Underlying sales growth at the maker of KitKat chocolate
bars and Maggi soup was down from 6.6 percent in the first half,
with sales growth in Asia, Oceania and Africa slowing to 9.4
percent from 11.6 percent.
"Interestingly, growth in the developed markets was stable
at roughly 2 percent, but growth deceleration came from the
emerging markets, from nearly 13 percent in the second quarter
to less than 10 percent in the third quarter," Vontobel analyst
Jean-Philippe Bertschy said.
However, according to slides for a investor presentation,
Nestle said the third quarter was impacted by unspecified
one-off effects, which meant it was not a good pointer to its
likely performance in the fourth quarter.
The world's biggest food group confirmed its conservative
outlook of 5-6 percent underlying sales growth this year and
said it saw input cost pressures easing somewhat.
"The confirmed outlook is no surprise. Nestle seems to show
ongoing resilience in western Europe, outperforming Danone,"
Bertschy said.
French food group Danone said on Wednesday growth
slowed sharply at its dairy division as recession-pinched
shoppers in Italy and Spain switched to cheaper alternatives.