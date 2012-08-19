ZURICH Aug 19 The chairman of the world's
biggest food group Nestle, Peter Brabeck, has called
on politicians to lobby to end the use of food in the production
of biofuels.
"This does not mean that biofuel should be scrapped entirely
but that producers should use other organic materials," Brabeck
said in an interview with Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung.
He joins a growing chorus of politicians and scientists who
are calling for a rethink in the production of biofuels.
"Our problem is that almost half of U.S. corn production and
60 percent of European rape is being used for fuel production,"
he said.
Biofuel production is adding pressure on food prices which
are already being boosted by climate change. "(Food) prices are
increasingly prone to swings and correlate more and more with
oil prices," he said.
He also called for more transparency in international
commodities markets.
Brabeck predicted Nestle's input costs for key commodities
such as milk, coffee and cocoa would fall in the second half of
the year. However, should the price situation remain tense, the
company would feel an impact in the medium term, he warned.
The Swiss-based company owns brands such as Nescafe coffee,
KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soup.