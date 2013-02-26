ZURICH Feb 26 Nestle has agreed to
buy U.S. medical foods company Pamlab, the latest in a string of
recent acquisitions as the world's biggest food group expands in
health and nutrition.
Nestle Health Science, which was set up in 2011 as the
Swiss-based firm seeks to profit from growing demand for medical
foods from an ageing population, said it was not disclosing
terms of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval.
Pamlab, which was founded in 1987 and employs over 300
staff, makes medical foods for patients with conditions
including diabetic peripheral neuropathy, dementia, depression
and high-risk pregnancy.
"Pamlab will particularly strengthen our brain health
platform and provide us an additional foothold in metabolic
health in the U.S.," Luis Cantarell, head of Nestle Health
Science, said in a statement.
Last year, Nestle bought a stake in U.S. firm Accera, which
makes a medical food brand for Alzheimer's patients.
It has also acquired U.S. firm Prometheus Laboratories,
which makes tests and drugs for inflammatory bowel diseases, and
UK-based CM&D Pharma Ltd, which makes a chewing gum for kidney
patients.