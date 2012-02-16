(Corrects year in second paragraph to 2011 from 2021)

* Full year sales growth 7.5 pct vs 7.1 pct in poll

* Nestle forecasts 5-6 pct growth for 2012

* Questions surround L'Oreal stake, bid for Pfizer's Wyeth

VEVEY, Switzerland, Feb 16 - Nestle, the world's biggest food group, reported on Thursday strong sales growth in the last three months of 2011 but gave a cautious outlook for 2012 due to "continuing economic uncertainties and volatility".

Underlying sales growth for 2011 was 7.5 percent, beating an average analyst forecast for 7.1 percent and rising from 7.3 percent in the first nine months, with 3.6 percent coming from price increases.

"In view of continuing economic uncertainties and volatility, we don't expect 2012 to be any easier than previous years," Nestle said in a statement, as it forecast underlying growth returning to its long-term target of 5-6 percent.

The owner of brands including Carnation, Maggi, Nescafe and Perrier reported that 2011 sales fell slightly less than expected to 83.6 billion Swiss francs ($90.52 billion), as the rise in the safe-haven currency more than cancelled out underlying growth. ($1 = 0.9236 Swiss francs) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)