(Corrects year in second paragraph to 2011 from 2021)
* Full year sales growth 7.5 pct vs 7.1 pct in poll
* Nestle forecasts 5-6 pct growth for 2012
VEVEY, Switzerland, Feb 16 - Nestle, the
world's biggest food group, reported on Thursday strong sales
growth in the last three months of 2011 but gave a cautious
outlook for 2012 due to "continuing economic uncertainties and
volatility".
Underlying sales growth for 2011 was 7.5 percent, beating an
average analyst forecast for 7.1 percent and rising from 7.3
percent in the first nine months, with 3.6 percent coming from
price increases.
"In view of continuing economic uncertainties and
volatility, we don't expect 2012 to be any easier than previous
years," Nestle said in a statement, as it forecast underlying
growth returning to its long-term target of 5-6 percent.
The owner of brands including Carnation, Maggi, Nescafe and
Perrier reported that 2011 sales fell slightly less than
expected to 83.6 billion Swiss francs ($90.52 billion), as the
rise in the safe-haven currency more than cancelled out
underlying growth.
($1 = 0.9236 Swiss francs)
