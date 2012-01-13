ZURICH Jan 13 Nestle, the world's biggest food group, declined to comment on a report it had placed a bid to buy Pfizer Inc's baby formula business.

"We never comment on market rumours," a spokeswoman for the firm said.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with knowledge of the matter, reported that Nestle as well as France's Danone SA had put in an offer to buy the unit.

(Reporting by Pascal Schmuck)