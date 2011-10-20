PARIS Oct 20 The world's biggest food group Nestle on Thursday upped its sales growth outlook for the year after price hikes and strong demand in emerging markets helped its underlying sales rise more than expected in the first nine months of 2011.

Underlying sales at the maker of KitKat chocolate bars, Nespresso portioned coffee and Maggi soups rose 7.3 percent, beating forecasts for a 7.1 percent rise in a Reuters poll.

Europe's big food groups have so far been able to shrug off deteriorating consumer sentiment in mature markets thanks to buoyant growth in emerging markets while margins are set to benefit from price hikes and easing commodity cost pressures. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)