ZURICH, April 20 - Nestle, the world's biggest food group, reported forecast-beating first-quarter organic sales growth of 7.2 percent on Friday as demand from emerging markets helped offset a subdued environment in the developed world.

The Vevey-based maker of Nescafe coffee, KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soup had been expected to post underlying sales growth of 6.6 percent, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales rose 5.6 percent to 21.4 billion Swiss francs ($23.40 billion), meeting average analyst forecasts for 21.4 billion francs, with 4.4 percent of the rise in underlying sales coming from price increases.

Nestle did not comment on a deal it is expected to seal this month to buy Pfizer's infant nutrition business for up to $10 billion to boost its business in China and extend its lead in the world of formula milk for babies. ($1 = 0.9145 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)