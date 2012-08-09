* H1 organic growth 6.6 pct vs 6.3 pct in Reuters poll
* H1 sales 44.1 bln Sfr vs 43.5 bln Sfr in poll
ZURICH Aug 9 Nestle, the world's
biggest food group, confirmed its outlook as it reported
forecast-beating first half organic sales growth of 6.6 percent
on Thursday, helped by strong demand from emerging markets and
price rises.
The Vevey-based maker of Nescafe coffee, KitKat chocolate
bars and Maggi soup said it still expected underlying sales to
grow by 5-6 percent this year despite a continued tough trading
environment, especially in developed markets.
"The actions and initiatives we have in place combined with
some expected easing in input cost pressures in the second half
allow us to confirm our guidance for the full year," it said.
Net profit in the first half rose 8.9 percent to 5.1 billion
Swiss francs ($5.25 billion) on sales of 44.1 billion francs, up
7.5 percent year-on-year, with 3.7 percent points of the rise in
underlying sales coming from price increases.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast on average a net
profit of 4.9 billion Swiss francs, sales of 43.8 billion francs
and organic growth of 6.3 percent.
($1 = 0.9721 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)