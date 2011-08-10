European shares end at 2-week high, SocGen and Total advance
* Bank of America analysts upbeat on European equities (Adds details, closing prices)
* Net profit fell to 4.7 bln Sfr
* Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected 4.6 bln Sfr
* Raises full-year outlook, no share buyback
ZURICH, Aug 10 The world's biggest food group Nestle raised its full-year outlook after beating forecasts with a 7.5 percent rise in underlying sales in the first half of 2011.
The Vevey-based maker of Nescafe coffee, KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soup said it expected underlying sales to grow at the top end of its targeted 5-6 percent range for the full year as it benefits from strong growth in emerging markets.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Bank of America analysts upbeat on European equities (Adds details, closing prices)
In late 2016, Megafon agreed to pay $740 million for the stake in Mail.ru. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Company sticks to margin targets (Adds details, source comments)