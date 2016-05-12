UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say the results are for Q1, not Q4)
MUMBAI May 12 Nestle India Ltd reported first-quarter net profit below analysts' estimates as it struggles to regain market share of its once-popular Maggi noodles that were temporarily banned last year over safety concerns.
The India unit of Nestle SA, the world's largest packaged food company, reported a net profit of 2.59 billion rupees ($38.87 million) for the January-March quarter, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected 2.87 billion rupees on average.
The net profit was well below the 3.20 billion rupees Nestle India posted a year earlier, before Indian regulators found some samples of its Maggi noodles contained unsafe levels of lead.
The company had to pull the noodles off the shelves for nearly six months, and restarted sales only in November, after tests carried out at Indian government-accredited laboratories showed the noodles were safe for consumption. ($1 = 66.6250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.