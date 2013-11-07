UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Nov 7 The world's biggest food group Nestle said on Thursday it was selling its Jenny Craig weight management businesses in North America and Oceania to private equity firm North Castle Partners for an undisclosed sum.
The Jenny Craig business in France is not part of the transaction, Nestle said in a statement, adding the new owners will take over the businesses and offer employment to Jenny Craig staff in North America and Oceania.
Reuters reported last month that Nestle was looking to sell the business as part of a larger drive to divest underperforming businesses.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources