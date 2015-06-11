BRIEF-Nokia proposes Horan and Kozel as new board members
* says proposes Jeanette Horan and Edward Kozel to be elected as new members of the board of directors
LUXEMBOURG, June 11 A senior EU law officer advised judges on Thursday that Nestle's request to trademark the shape of its four-fingered Kit Kat bar in Britain did not comply with EU law, supporting a complaint by rival Mondelez International.
The opinion by the advocate-general is generally, but not always, followed by the court when it makes its decision.
The complaint follows a similar one wherein Mondelez had tried unsuccessfully to trademark the purple colour it uses on its Cadbury wrappers. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
ZURICH, March 30 Novartis AG on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed to accelerate its review of the Swiss drugmaker's CTL019 therapy for young patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.