ZURICH, March 22 Nestle is recalling some special chunky varieties of its iconic KitKat chocolate brand, mainly in Britain but also in seven other markets, after consumers found pieces of plastic in the product.

Nestle said in a statement that it is recalling 48g bars of the chunky version of KitKat in four flavours - peanut butter, hazelnut, chocolate fudge and caramel, as well giant eggs from the chunky collection. No other KitKat products are affected.

A Nestle spokesman said the recall should not have a material impact on the world's biggest food company.

KitKat is one of Nestle's top-selling brands, with 150 bars consumed worldwide every second.

Nestle said the products are being recalled as a precautionary measure after seven consumers in Britain reported finding a piece of plastic in the snack.

"The affected products are predominantly sold in the UK, with small amounts also sold in Germany, Switzerland, Malta, Austria, Singapore, Philippines and Canada," it said.