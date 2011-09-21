LONDON, Sept 21 Swiss food maker Nestle AG is seeking a 4 billion euro ($5.5 billion) one-year loan financing with the lowest interest margin seen on a European loan this year of only 10 basis points (b.p.) over Euribor, banking sources said on Wednesday.

The financing lowers AA/Aa1-rated Nestle's borrowing costs despite tougher conditions in the loan market due to European banks higher funding costs.

Nestle declined comment.

As the loan is expected to remain undrawn, banks will be paid a commitment fee of only 1 b.p. Participating lenders will also be paid a front-end fee of 0.5 bp, the sources said.

Nestle is refinancing a one-year loan that was taken out last year and paid a margin of 12.5 b.p. over Euribor, which would have increased to 42.5 bps if the financing was fully drawn. That financing paid a commitment fee of 3.75 bps on undrawn funds. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by Tessa Walsh and Alasdair Reilly; Editing by David Holmes)