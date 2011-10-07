LONDON Oct 7 Nestle has completed a
364-day, 4.5 billion euro ($6 billion) revolving credit facility
replacing a 2 billion euro facility agreed in 2005, active
bookrunner Citi said on Friday.
The financing, which will be used for general corporate
purposes, launched at 4 billion euros, closed oversubscribed and
was subsequently increased.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi,
Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC Bank, JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, Societe
Generale, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS participated as
bookrunners on the transaction.
As previously reported, the loan pays a margin of 10 basis
points (bps) over EURIBOR, the lowest margin seen in Europe this
year. As the loan is expected to remain undrawn, banks will be
paid a commitment fee of only 1 bp, while participating lenders
will also be paid a front-end fee of 0.5 bp. [ID: nL5E7KL55Y]
The loan pays a fully drawn margin of 40 bps, with pricing
broadly similar to the financing it replaces.
Nestle is rated AA by Standard & Poor's, Aa1 by Moody's and
AA+ by Fitch.
($1 = 0.746 Euros)
(Reporting by Alasdair Reilly; Editing by Will Waterman)