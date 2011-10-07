LONDON Oct 7 Nestle has completed a 364-day, 4.5 billion euro ($6 billion) revolving credit facility replacing a 2 billion euro facility agreed in 2005, active bookrunner Citi said on Friday.

The financing, which will be used for general corporate purposes, launched at 4 billion euros, closed oversubscribed and was subsequently increased.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Bank, JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS participated as bookrunners on the transaction.

As previously reported, the loan pays a margin of 10 basis points (bps) over EURIBOR, the lowest margin seen in Europe this year. As the loan is expected to remain undrawn, banks will be paid a commitment fee of only 1 bp, while participating lenders will also be paid a front-end fee of 0.5 bp. [ID: nL5E7KL55Y]

The loan pays a fully drawn margin of 40 bps, with pricing broadly similar to the financing it replaces.

Nestle is rated AA by Standard & Poor's, Aa1 by Moody's and AA+ by Fitch. ($1 = 0.746 Euros) (Reporting by Alasdair Reilly; Editing by Will Waterman)