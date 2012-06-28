BRIEF-Saudi Aramco selects JPMorgan, HSBC, Morgan Stanley as lead underwriters for IPO - CNBC, citing DJ
* Saudi Aramco selects JPMorgan, HSBC, and Morgan Stanley as lead underwriters for its IPO - CNBC, citing Dow Jones
LONDON, June 28 Nestle, the world's biggest food group has been talking to banks about raising a new 7 billion euro ($8.70 billion) syndicated loan to help fund its $11.85 billion takeover of Pfizer Nutrition, banking sources said on Thursday.
Nestle said in late April that the acquisition would be fully debt financed through internal cash resources, existing facilities and through the bond markets.
The new loan would give the company enough liquidity until the deal is approved, which is expected to be in the first quarter of 2013, if the acquisition goes ahead, bankers said.
Nestle was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8047 euros) (Reporting by Tessa Walsh)
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp's chief executive, Michael Ward, will retire after more than 14 years in the role, as activist investor Mantle Ridge LP tries to shake up the company's board.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed most of an investor lawsuit accusing several major banks of conspiring to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, and related derivatives.