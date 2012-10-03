UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 3 Nestle has signed a 5 billion euro ($6.47 billion), 364-day syndicated loan, which will replace a 4.5 billion euro facility agreed in October last year, active bookrunner Citigroup said in a statement on Wednesday.
The revolving credit facility, which is for general corporate purposes, was launched at 4.5 billion euros but closed oversubscribed and was subsequently increased.
Pricing on the self-arranged loan matches last year's loan, which paid a starting margin of 10 basis points (bps) over EURIBOR, banking sources said.
The new facility was coordinated by Citi alongside bookrunners Banco Santander, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Bank, JP Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS.
Nestle is rated AA by Standard & Poor's and Aa2 by Moody's. ($1 = 0.7731 euros) (Reporting by Alasdair Reilly)
