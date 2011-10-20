PARIS Oct 20 The appointment of a guardian for Liliane Bettencourt does not affect the shareholder agreement between Nestle and the Bettencourt family, the two big shareholders in cosmetics group L'Oreal .

"This does not affect the agreement. Its terms are known," Chief Executive Paul Bulcke told reporters at a press conference in Paris on Thursday.

"There is no need to take a decision regarding the L'Oreal stake before 2014," he said.

Nestle, which owns 31 percent of L'Oreal, struck a deal with the Bettencourts in 2004, giving each party first refusal for their L'Oreal shares for 10 years.

Neither party can increase its L'Oreal stake during Liliane Bettencourt's lifetime and for six months after her death. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)