By Sophie Sassard
LONDON, April 14 Nestle is in advanced
talks to sell its frozen food unit Davigel to Brakes Group,
owned by buyout fund Bain Capital, a person familiar with the
situation said on Tuesday.
The talks, reported earlier by French daily Les Echos, are
ongoing and a deal is expected to be signed soon, said the
person, who asked not to be named because the discussions are
private.
Credit Suisse is handling the sale for Nestle,
which is expected to raise between 200 million and 300 million
euros ($211-317 million), said a second source.
Reuters reported last year that Nestle was exploring a
possible sale of Davigel and that Brakes Group was one of the
potential buyers.
Davigel, which supplies frozen and chilled meals and ice
cream to restaurants and hospitals, was part of the Buitoni
frozen food business Nestle bought in 1989.
Nestle, the world's largest food company whose wide range of
products includes Gerber baby food and Perrier bottled water,
announced two years ago it was seeking to divest underperforming
businesses.
Over the past few years, it has sold the PowerBar and
Musashi brands to U.S. group Post Holdings, as well as
its U.S. frozen pasta business to Brynwood Partners and the bulk
of its Jennie Craig business.
It also sold a 10 percent stake in fragrance and flavor
maker Givaudan in December 2013.
Nestle declined to comment, while Brakes Group and Credit
Suisse were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9478 euros)
