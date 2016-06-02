VEVEY, Switzerland, June 2 Nestle will look internally and externally for candidates to replace both the chairman and also potentially the chief executive officer, Chairman Peter Brabeck told Reuters on Thursday.

"It's a task of the nomination committee not to look only internally, but also externally, because it is also important to be able to compare if our internal candidates are competitive in the current environment," Brabeck said on the sidelines of the food company's 150th anniversary celebration.

Brabeck, who will step down as chairman next year because he reaches the mandatory retirement age, said an announcement on the company's succession planning should be expected before the end of the year.

Paul Bulcke is now the chief executive but could ascend to the chairmanship.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)