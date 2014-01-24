LONDON Jan 24 Nestle said on Friday it will invest $1 billion in Mexico over five years, building two new factories and developing a third in its sixth biggest market.

The world's No. 1 food maker said it will build a baby-food factory in Jalisco and a pet-food factory in Guanajuato as well as expanding an existing cereal factory there.

The investment would create 700 direct jobs, Nestle said. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Louise Ireland)