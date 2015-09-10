By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
ROMONT, SWITZERLAND, Sept 10
With a new
Nespresso plant to supply the bigger portions favoured by
drinkers in the United States and Canada, Nestle aims
at grabbing hold of a rare hot spot in the tepid packaged food
sector.
The coffee-capsule maker's third Nespresso plant, at Romont,
nestling in a grassy valley between Switzerland's Lakes Geneva
and Neuchatel, will become the only production site for its new
large-cup Vertuo line, Nespresso Chairman Patrice Bula said.
Nespresso, pioneer of at-home single serve coffee brewers,
faces tough competition in the U.S. market. Even the one-time
stock market darling Keurig Green Mountain Inc lowered
its outlook in August and said it would cut jobs as it grapples
with new rivals that are stepping up promotions.
In an effort to stand out in a crowded marketplace, Keurig
is launching Keurig Kold, which will make soft drinks including
those sold by Coca-Cola Co N>, one of its shareholders.
Nestle Chief Executive Paul Bulcke said that North American
Nespresso sales had increased since launching the Vertuo line
and that the brand had also launched new boutiques there this
year, bringing the total number of U.S. stores up to 36.
The U.S. capsule market is valued at $5 billion and is a key
growth market for Nespresso, spokeswoman Yvonne Iwaniuk said.
Nespresso is strong in Europe, but still small in the United
States.
Nestle declined to comment on maximum output and whether the
site would eventually operate at full capacity.
It was originally announced that Romont, which cost 300
million Swiss francs ($308.29 million) to build, would employ
300-400 workers, but it currently employs 125, a sign of the
headwinds Nestle faces.
"The strong franc is only one challenge on the list," Bulcke
said. "What is more worrying are the constant changes in
(legislative) framework conditions."
All three Nespresso plants are in Switzerland and Nestle
conducts two-thirds of its research and development in the
country, Bulcke said.
But immigration curbs could make it difficult for
Switzerland to maintain its competitiveness and allow Nestle to
continue to employee the one hundred nationalities represented
in its headquarters, Bulcke said.
($1 = 0.9731 Swiss francs)
