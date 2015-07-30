LAGOS, July 30 Nestle Nigeria half-year pretax profit fell 23.8 percent to 10.60 billion naira ($53.3 million), the food and beverage maker said on Thursday.

Revenue fell to 65.92 billion naira for the six months to June 30 from 67.20 billion, the unit of Nestle SA said in a filing to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

($1 = 198.98 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)