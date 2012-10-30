Nestle, the world's biggest food group, named Luis Cantarell head of its nutrition business on Tuesday to replace Kurt Schmidt who is leaving for personal reasons.

The Vevey-based maker of Nescafe coffee, KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soup said Cantarell, who was instrumental in setting up the nutrition division a decade ago, would run the unit in addition to his role leading Nestle Health Science.

"The decision to bring Nestle Nutrition and Nestle Health Science under the same leadership is in line with Nestle's strategic focus to further strengthen and develop the company's presence in global nutrition," it said in a statement.

It said Schmidt was leaving as of Dec. 1 to pursue opportunities outside nestle.

Nestle set up its health science company under Cantarell last year, as well as a research institute to develop medical foods, as food manufacturers compete with pharmaceutical companies for a foothold in the growing sector.

Cantarell led the nutrition division between 2001 and 2005.

The nutrition business, which makes infant formula and cereals as well as sports and diet foods, saw sales grow an organic 6.6 percent in the first nine months to 5.8 billion Swiss francs ($6.19 billion).

In April, Nestle announced it was to buy U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's baby food business for $11.85 billion as it seeks dominance of fast-growing emerging markets.