JERUSALEM, March 8 An Israeli consultancy has advised institutional investors to oppose Swiss food giant Nestle's bid to buy out minority shareholders in Israel's third-largest foodmaker Osem.

Nestle last month offered 3.3 billion shekels ($845 million), or 82.5 shekels per share, for the Osem shares it does not own in a deal that would value the company at 9.13 billion shekels.

In a report prepared ahead of a shareholders' vote on March 17 Entropy, whose clients are institutional investors, said the valuation Nestle has offered is too low and less than other purchases by Nestle in recent years.

Nestle already owns 63.7 percent of the company while institutions hold 7 percent.

According to Entropy, the deal values Osem at an enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EV/EBITDA) of 13.4 versus an average of 15.6 multiple for Nestle's eight large deals in the past 15 years.

($1 = 3.9071 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)