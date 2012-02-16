* Full year sales growth seen at 7.1 pct vs 7.3 pct at nine
months
* Nestle expected to forecast 5-6 pct growth for 2012
* Questions surround L'Oreal stake, bid for Pfizer's Wyeth
By Emma Thomasson
VEVEY, Switzerland, Feb 16 - Nestle, the
world's biggest food group, is expected on Thursday to report
sales growth slowed in the last three months of last year as
emerging market demand cooled and prompting a cautious forecast
for 2012.
Underlying sales growth in the final quarter of 2011 is
reckoned to have slowed to 7.1 percent from 7.3 percent in the
first nine months, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, with
almost half of that growth due to price increases.
In its last results in October the maker of KitKat chocolate
bars and Nespresso coffee capsules was warning that it was
finding it harder to immprove its margins as commodity prices
remained high.
And the owner of brands including Carnation, Maggi, Nescafe
and Perrier is now predicted by analysts to report that 2011
sales fell 5 percent to 83.5 billion Swiss francs ($90.4
billion) as the rise in the safe-haven currency more than
cancelled out underlying growth.
For 2012 Nestle is expected to forecast underlying growth
returning to its long-term target of 5-6 percent.
"We would expect management to (cautiously) point to
volatile raw materials and uncertainties with regard to the
economic outlook," said Helvea analyst Andreas von Arx.
French food group Danone trimmed its sales growth
and margin targets for 2012 on Tuesday, saying tough west
European markets would offset strong growth in emerging markets,
which now account for more than half of sales.
Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group Unilever
sounded a similar tone, saying 2012 will be a difficult year as
growth in emerging markets slows and demand in Europe and North
America stays flat at best.
Investors will also be looking for any news on Nestle's bid
to buy Pfizer's $10 billion Wyeth infant nutrition
business in a an attempt to boost its Chinese business.
Nestle is seen as a front-runner alongside French rival
Danone, according to banking sources, although both
have been silent on the issue, declining even to acknowledge
they are in the auction process.
Executives will also be asked on Thursday about Nestle's 31
percent stake in French cosmetics maker L'Oreal which
said on Tuesday that heiress Liliane Bettencourt, 89, with a 30
percent stake in the 49 billion-euro company, was leaving the
board to be replaced by her 25-year-old grandson Jean-Victor
Meyers.
