* Full year sales growth seen at 7.1 pct vs 7.3 pct at nine months

* Nestle expected to forecast 5-6 pct growth for 2012

* Questions surround L'Oreal stake, bid for Pfizer's Wyeth

By Emma Thomasson

VEVEY, Switzerland, Feb 16 - Nestle, the world's biggest food group, is expected on Thursday to report sales growth slowed in the last three months of last year as emerging market demand cooled and prompting a cautious forecast for 2012.

Underlying sales growth in the final quarter of 2011 is reckoned to have slowed to 7.1 percent from 7.3 percent in the first nine months, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, with almost half of that growth due to price increases.

In its last results in October the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nespresso coffee capsules was warning that it was finding it harder to immprove its margins as commodity prices remained high.

And the owner of brands including Carnation, Maggi, Nescafe and Perrier is now predicted by analysts to report that 2011 sales fell 5 percent to 83.5 billion Swiss francs ($90.4 billion) as the rise in the safe-haven currency more than cancelled out underlying growth.

For 2012 Nestle is expected to forecast underlying growth returning to its long-term target of 5-6 percent.

"We would expect management to (cautiously) point to volatile raw materials and uncertainties with regard to the economic outlook," said Helvea analyst Andreas von Arx.

French food group Danone trimmed its sales growth and margin targets for 2012 on Tuesday, saying tough west European markets would offset strong growth in emerging markets, which now account for more than half of sales.

Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group Unilever sounded a similar tone, saying 2012 will be a difficult year as growth in emerging markets slows and demand in Europe and North America stays flat at best.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a comparison graphics of European food groups: r.reuters.com/dac54s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Investors will also be looking for any news on Nestle's bid to buy Pfizer's $10 billion Wyeth infant nutrition business in a an attempt to boost its Chinese business.

Nestle is seen as a front-runner alongside French rival Danone, according to banking sources, although both have been silent on the issue, declining even to acknowledge they are in the auction process.

Executives will also be asked on Thursday about Nestle's 31 percent stake in French cosmetics maker L'Oreal which said on Tuesday that heiress Liliane Bettencourt, 89, with a 30 percent stake in the 49 billion-euro company, was leaving the board to be replaced by her 25-year-old grandson Jean-Victor Meyers. ($1=0.9236 Swiss francs) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)