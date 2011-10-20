PARIS Oct 20 Raw material prices should stay at high levels although they have come down a bit recently, Paul Bulcke, chief executive of the world's biggest food group Nestle told reporters on Thursday.

"Raw material prices have come down a bit recently but remain high. We expect them to stay at high levels in the future," Bulcke said at a press conference in Paris.

Chief Financial Officer Jim Singh said the group's was focusing on investing in its business and making bolt-on acquisitions rather than on share buybacks at the moment.

"But we do not rule out share buybacks for the future," he said, adding the Swiss group would also continue to enhance its dividend. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)