PARIS Oct 20 Raw material prices should stay at
high levels although they have come down a bit recently, Paul
Bulcke, chief executive of the world's biggest food group Nestle
told reporters on Thursday.
"Raw material prices have come down a bit recently but
remain high. We expect them to stay at high levels in the
future," Bulcke said at a press conference in Paris.
Chief Financial Officer Jim Singh said the group's was
focusing on investing in its business and making bolt-on
acquisitions rather than on share buybacks at the moment.
"But we do not rule out share buybacks for the future," he
said, adding the Swiss group would also continue to enhance its
dividend.
