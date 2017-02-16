ZURICH Feb 16 NESTLE CEO SAYS QUITE OPTIMISTIC FOR 2017 FOR U.S. MARKET NESTLE CEO SAYS IT IS IMPORTANT TO BE READY IF M&A OPPORTUNITY ARISES, NO SHORT-TERM CHANGES PLANNED TO CREDIT RATING NESTLE CEO SAYS NO SPECIFIC SALES TARGET FOR NESTLE HEALTH SCIENCE (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)