UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Feb 16 NESTLE CEO SAYS QUITE OPTIMISTIC FOR 2017 FOR U.S. MARKET NESTLE CEO SAYS IT IS IMPORTANT TO BE READY IF M&A OPPORTUNITY ARISES, NO SHORT-TERM CHANGES PLANNED TO CREDIT RATING NESTLE CEO SAYS NO SPECIFIC SALES TARGET FOR NESTLE HEALTH SCIENCE (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources