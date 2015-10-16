UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
VEVEY, Switzerland Oct 16 Food giant Nestle lowered its full-year outlook on Friday after setbacks from a Maggi noodle recall in India and a rebate adjustment in its Skin Health division in the third quarter.
Underlying "organic" growth -- adjusted for currency swings, acquisitions and divestitures -- slowed to 4.2 percent in the first nine months from 4.5 percent in the half-year, sliding further behind the company's 5 percent organic growth target for 2015.
The company cut this 2015 outlook to around 4.5 percent, below its long-term model calling for 5 to 6 percent growth.
The world's largest packaged food company had sales of 64.9 billion Swiss francs ($68.23 billion)in the nine months to September, missing analysts' forecast of 65.9 billion francs in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9512 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.