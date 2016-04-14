ZURICH, April 14 Food group Nestle confirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday after first-quarter underlying sales growth of 3.9 percent beat expectations as accelerating volume growth made up for slower pricing.

Like its peers, Nestle is facing slower growth and more demanding consumers in emerging markets, notably China, while sales in India are still recovering from a Maggi noodle recall.

"As anticipated, the first quarter continued the positive momentum in real internal growth, with softer pricing. We gained market share in the majority of our categories and businesses," the maker of Nescafe instant coffee and Pure Life bottled water said in a statement. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)