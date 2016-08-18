UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Aug 18 Nestle said it expected underlying sales growth to improve in the rest of 2016 after price pressures weighed on the food giant's growth in the first half.
Faced with more demanding consumers asking for fresh, healthy products, makers of packaged foods are reformulating recipes, cutting sugar, salt and fat or, a path chosen by Nestle, seek solace in higher-margin "premium" products and health foods.
The maker of Kitkat chocolate bars and Maggi noodles confirmed its full-year outlook after "organic" sales growth -- adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and currency swings -- slowed to 3.5 percent in the first half, below the average estimate of 3.8 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Net profit fell to 4.1 billion Swiss francs ($4.27 billion), also lagging the poll average of 4.74 billion francs, due to a one-off non-cash adjustment to deferred taxes, the group said in a statement on Thursday.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources