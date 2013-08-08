ZURICH Aug 8 Underlying sales at Nestle
grew 4.1 percent in the first half, missing forecasts
and lagging growth of rivals Danone and Unilever, as price
erosion continued in Europe, prompting the world's biggest food
group to cut its sales goal.
"Organic growth was somewhat muted, reflecting lower pricing
by our markets, as we leveraged softer input costs to meet the
expectations of today's more value conscious consumers," the
group said in a statement on Thursday, lowering its full-year
target to around 5 percent sales growth, from 5-6 percent
previously.
Net profit at the maker of KitKat bars and Maggi soups rose
to 5.1 billion Swiss francs, in line with estimates in a Reuters
poll.
French yoghurt maker Danone reported a 6.5 percent
rise in quarterly sales on the back of an improvement in
recession-hit Europe. Anglo-Dutch Unilever
said sales rose 5 percent in the quarter, but warned of slowing
growth in emerging markets.