VEVEY, Switzerland Oct 17 Nestle said a further slowdown in emerging market demand and falling prices for its products in Europe made underlying sales growth slow to 4.4 percent in the first nine months of the year, just short of forecasts.
Sales at the world's biggest food group rose to 68.4 billion Swiss francs ($74.68 billion), lagging a 69.3 billion francs estimate in a Reuters poll. Analysts had expected underlying sales growth to accelerate to 4.5 percent from 4.1 percent in the first half.
Food groups are grappling with sluggish consumer demand in austerity-hit Europe and a marked slowdown in many emerging markets, where double-digit growth rates seem to be a thing of the past.
UPDATE 2-Zalando buys streetwear retailer Kickz, outlook dents shares
BERLIN, March 1 Germany's Zalando announced the acquisition of streetwear retailer Kickz on Wednesday, bolstering its plans to shift from being a pure fashion e-commerce player to becoming a provider of logistics, technology and marketing to key brands.
UPDATE 2-Russia's Evraz meets forecasts with 7 pct rise in 2016 core earnings
MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's No.2 steelmaker Evraz said on Wednesday its core earnings rose 7 percent in 2016, benefiting from a rebound in steel prices and an improving domestic economy.