UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Aug 13 Nestle reported slightly worse-than-expected half-year sales on Thursday, hurt by a recall of its Maggi noodles in India.
The world's largest packaged food company, with brands like Nescafe, KitKat and Perrier, reported sales of 42.84 billion Swiss francs ($43.87 billion) in the half year to June versus analysts' average expectation for 42.95 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
Net profit was 4.5 billion, lagging analysts' average estimate of 4.74 billion.
Like all consumer goods companies, Nestle has been grappling with slowing sales as once-hot economies like China and Brazil cool and European consumers continue to purchase cautiously. ($1 = 0.9766 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.