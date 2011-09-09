* Purchase price could be 300 mln Swiss francs - analyst
* Nestle wants to increase exposure to emerging markets
* Nestle and Danone seen front runners for Pfizer's babyfood
business
* Nestle shares up 0.4 percent
(Changes sourcing)
MOSCOW/ZURICH, Sept 9 Nestle , the
world's biggest food group, is in talks to buy Progress, a
Russian juices and babyfood producer, to increase its exposure
to one of the biggest babyfood markets in the world, two
industry sources told Reuters on Friday.
Nestle's Russian office spokesman declined to comment.
Russian business daily Kommersant reported about the
possible deal. "According to the information we have, the deal
may be announced in the next two weeks," a manager of a large
food distributor was quoted as saying by the paper.
He also said Nestle had outbid contenders including U.S.
food company Heinz and French group Danone .
"The Progress acquisition would allow Nestle to secure the
number one position among global companies in the Russian baby
food market," Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy said in a
note, adding Russia was the fourth-biggest babyfood market
worldwide in terms of volume and the sixth in terms of value.
He said the acquisition would make sense and fit in with
Nestle's goal of generating 45 percent of sales in emerging
markets by 2020. "It would be a small add-on, 0.2 percent of
group sales and less than 3 percent of nutrition sales."
Nestle has been an active player in recent emerging markets
M&A activity, taking stakes in two Chinese food companies.
A banking source told Reuters last month Nestle and Danone
were early front runners working on bids for Pfizer's Wyeth baby
formula business, worth up to $10 billion.
Vontobel's Bertschy said a possible Progress deal would have
no impact at all on Nestle's possible interest in Wyeth.
Nestle is the global leader in the baby milk formula market
with a market share of just under 20 percent, followed by Mead
Johnson and Danone.
Nestle has plenty of dry powder for acquisitions after
selling its remaining stake in eyecare group Alcon to Novartis
and has so far refrained from announcing a new share
buyback programme, fuelling speculation it might spend more on
acquisitions.
Nestle shares were up 0.4 percent at 0926 GMT, outperforming
a 0.2 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 food and beverage
index .
($1 = 0.870 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz in Zurich, Maria Plis and
Nastassia Astrasheuskaya in Moscow; Editing by Dan Lalor and
Hans-Juergen Peters)