UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Oct 16 Trading in Nestle shares was temporarily halted on Thursday morning after they fell more than 4 percent after nine-month sales growth missed forecasts. They were still down 3.4 percent when trading resumed at 0745 GMT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources