UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Dec 20 Food group Nestle said it appointed Stuart Raetzman as chief executive ad interim for its Nestle Skin Health business because Paul Navarre, whose appointment had been announced in October, was not able to join Nestle after all.
"Unfortunately, Paul Navarre did not take up employment with Nestle for reasons related to his previous employment," the company said in a statement on Tuesday, adding it would announce a permanent appointment in due time.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources